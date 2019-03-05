Rise Against Hunger packages 30,000 meals

Around 140 people gathered Saturday morning wearing plastic gloves, ball caps and hairnets to package meals through the annual Rise Against Hunger ministry event. Organizers reported 30,000 meals were assembled at the Gilmer County Civic Center, and in seven years, 225,000 meals have been packaged locally.

Volunteers were from Good Samaritan Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Hope Lutheran Church, Cartecay United Methodist Church, Ellijay First UMC, the Gilmer Christian Learning Center and Boy Scout Troop 402, according to organizers.

“Rise Against Hunger (riseagainsthunger.org) is an international organization working to end hunger, domestically and internationally. They distribute nutritious, vitamin-balanced soy, rice and vegetable meals to the hungry throughout the world,” a release states.

For more information, contact Dean Carlsen (tallyman89@gmail.com) or Lloyd Vautrot (lvautrot@yahoo.com).