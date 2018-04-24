Reatha May named Ms. Parkside

Ms. Parkside Ellijay, Reatha May, is pictured with Paul Ossman, chief meteorologist at CBS46, and Miss Georgia Alyssa Beasley. She represented Parkside Ellijay Saturday, April 21, at the 43rd annual Ms. Georgia Health Care Association Pageant. Twenty-one contestants ranging from 57 to 91 years young participated in the pageant. This is the 13th year Parkside Ellijay has had a queen in the running for the state title. Photo by Tammy Baker.