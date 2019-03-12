  • Photo by Joy Forehand
    Photo by Joy Forehand
  • Michael Andrews, Mountain Life Editor
    Michael Andrews, Mountain Life Editor

Rain’s reward

Tue, 03/12/2019 - 3:19pm

Two local natural attractions — Falls Branch Falls, left, and the Cartecay River, right — are shown flowing strong after plenty of rainfall since the beginning of the year. According to the UGA Environmental Monitoring Network, just under 22 inches of precipitation  was measured in Ellijay between Jan. 1 and March 7. “Spring is coming and the falls is really worth the trip right now,” said Joy Forehand, of the Benton MacKaye Trail Association, who provided the photo at left.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Times-Courier, Ellijay, Georgia for the complete story.

Times Courier

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 1076
Ellijay, GA. 30540

Phone: 706-635-4313
Fax: 706-635-7006