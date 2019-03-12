Rain’s reward

Two local natural attractions — Falls Branch Falls, left, and the Cartecay River, right — are shown flowing strong after plenty of rainfall since the beginning of the year. According to the UGA Environmental Monitoring Network, just under 22 inches of precipitation was measured in Ellijay between Jan. 1 and March 7. “Spring is coming and the falls is really worth the trip right now,” said Joy Forehand, of the Benton MacKaye Trail Association, who provided the photo at left.