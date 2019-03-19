Pretty Petrick’s pups all in a row

A few hundred people braved temperatures in the mid-40s Saturday to see the St. Petrick’s Day Parade and other activities devoted to pets. Green was in vogue with St. Patrick’s Day coming up on Sunday.

Marilee Bennett takes part in the Ellijay Jeepers processional of the St. Petrick’s Day Parade last Saturday on the square. ‘Baxter’ checks out the dogs behind them.

Two Irish-looking lasses try to get their dog back in the direction of the St. Petrick’s Day Parade.

Jessica Colella and her goat, Priscilla, won Best Dressed at the St. Petrick’s Day Parade. Below, Ken Kloss and Mikey won the Best Look Alike award. (Friends of Gilmer Animal Shelter)