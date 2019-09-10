Prepping for hurricane season

Gilmer Fire and Rescue personnel Jeff Statham, Public Safety Director Keith Kucera, Mark Chastain and Fire Chief Daniel Kauffman are shown last week compiling supplies that would have gone with local first responders if called to assist in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. Statham, Kucera and Chastain are among the members of the local public safety agency’s boat operations search and rescue team, which has the necessary FEMA-approved certification to be called for hurricane response efforts in Georgia or other states. No Gilmer first responders were deployed to assist after Dorian, but they will remain on call for future storms. “We’re available if needed,” said Kucera.