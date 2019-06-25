New Christian center near completion

Construction of the Victory Christian Center, the future home of North Georgia Christian Academy, is nearing completion. The multipurpose facility is expected to open in August, which will coincide with the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, said Randy Durden, of the North Georgia Christian Foundation. “We have a few more approvals to get done, but we’re in the punch list phase. We’re going to start with the school. After we get them settled in, we’re going to start looking at how to implement different community programs and how to best utilize the gymnasium, added Durden. Pictured above is the campus’ main building and a covered student drop-off area in the parking lot, which is now being paved.