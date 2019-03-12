MECHS Career Night again sees heavy participation

More than two dozen community businesses, agencies, nonprofits and military representatives appeared at last week’s sixth annual Career Night hosted by Mountain Education Charter High School for its students.

The annual event that gives MECHS students an opportunity to learn about varied careers in the workplace is always heavily attended.

Lori Chastain and Mike Putman, site administrators at the Gilmer branch of the 16-campus high school, pointed out the nontraditional evening classes are student-centered, self-paced and 100 percent tuition free for students who are enrolled full time. Students have to complete all state requirements for graduation.

The MECHS campus is behind Ellijay Primary School and Career Night is held in the EPS cafeteria.

Putman expressed “a heartfelt thank you” to all the community members and businesses who participated.

“It means so much to our students and staff that they would take time out of their daily lives to share their careers with us,” he said.

“Also, to all the community members and businesses who donated to the drawings, your generosity was greatly appreciated!

“We would also like to thank Michele Penland for organizing the event. She is the career specialist at our site.”

Career Night vocational reps

﹣ America’s Navy

﹣ Boys and Girls Clubs

﹣ Chastain & Associates

﹣ Chick-fil-A

﹣ Department of Labor

﹣ Department of Natural Resources

﹣ Educator, Ben Arp

﹣ Ellijay Telephone Co.

﹣ Georgia Army National Guard

﹣ Georgia Bureau of Investigation

﹣ Gilmer County Sheriff/Explorers

﹣ Gilmer Farm Bureau

﹣ Gilmer Fire & Rescue/Explorers

﹣ Mountain Cinemas

﹣ Pilgrim’s

﹣ Gilmer Probate

﹣ Safe Choice Pregnancy Care Center

﹣ Satterwhite Log Homes

﹣ Keith Sumner Homes

﹣ Teague Law

﹣ Gilmer Extension Agency

﹣ United Community Bank

﹣ U.S. Air Force

﹣ U.S. Marines

﹣ University of North Georgia, soccer coach

﹣ Vocational Rehabilitation