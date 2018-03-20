Lenten fish fry open to public

Jack Planchard of the Knights of Columbus adds some Tater Tots to a shrimp plate Friday afternoon at the “ecumenical” Lenten fish fry at Good Samaritan Catholic Church in Ellijay. Plates will be available one last time for dine-in or takeout on March 23, 5–8 p.m., at the church, for $8. “It’s been a blast,” Planchard said. “We’ve had good fellowship with a lot of people in the community, not just Catholic folks.” The fish and shrimp plates, with all the fixings, help support KOC charities. The address is 55 Church St.