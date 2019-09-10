Just Roxie brings songs from the heart to playhouse

A great night of music awaits as regional favorites Just Roxie are scheduled to perform at the George Link, Jr. Gilmer Arts Playhouse Saturday, Sept. 14.

Formerly known as Roxie Watson, the band changed names and evolved after the departure of mandolin player Beth Wheeler.

The essence of Just Roxie is harmony. Accomplished musicians, gifted songwriters and vocalists and longtime friends Lenny Lasater (bass), Linda Bolley (guitars and banjo) and Becky Shaw (guitar, harmonica, button accordion, lap steel guitar) blend their distinctive talents, voices and styles to create a sound and dynamic uniquely their own.

Bringing their refined artistry, stunning vocals and wisdom born from life experience to the forefront, their music comes from the heart and speaks to the soul. Each original song and cover takes us on a journey — on the road, to the depths of our hearts and minds and through the full range of our emotions — ultimately bringing us home to ourselves.

Just Roxie’s music is authentic, accessible and organic. It invites us to sit on the back porch swing and swap stories that make us laugh, cry, reflect and remember. With such musical influences as Emmylou Harris, the Wailin’ Jennys, Alison Krauss and Gillian Welch, their style honors country, folk, Americana, bluegrass and other genres.

Expressed with honesty and sung so exquisitely, their music affirms, comforts and strengthens. The resonance of their message reassures us that we are far from alone. Insightful and engaging, it speaks of lives well-lived, of appreciating what matters, of practicing acceptance and expressing kindness.

Just Roxie creates community at every live show, forging an unshakable bond with the audience. You’ll leave re-energized, renewed and reinvigorated because the band, like music itself, brings us all together.

For more details on this show, call 706-635-5626 or visit GilmerArts.com.