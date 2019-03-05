Juried art show entries on display

Judge Ed Cahill takes a close look at Robert Wheeler’s painting “On the Run,” one of many entries in the Spring Juried Art Exhibition currently on display at Gilmer Arts. “This show was extremely hard to narrow down to three top winners and the honorable mentions,” said Cahill after reviewing and judging more than 50 entires prior to a weekend opening reception. The exhibit will remain on display at the Gilmer Arts Gallery at 207 Dalton Street until March 28.