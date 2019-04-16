Inaugural Family Literacy Night a hit with community

  • Family Literacy Night was held Thursday, April 11, at Huff-Mosley Memorial Stadium. Children and parents enjoyed a variety of activities, including storytelling by author Carmen Agra Deedy. (Photos by April Teague)
  • Pictured are just a few of the community members, parents, teachers and children enjoying the various activities at Family Literacy Night. Several tables had books to choose from, gift bags, cotton candy and other treats. There were inflatable bounce houses, basketball shooting, an obstacle course, face painting, concessions and much more.
  • Pictured are just a few of the community members, parents, teachers and children enjoying the various activities at Family Literacy Night. Several tables had books to choose from, gift bags, cotton candy and other treats. There were inflatable bounce houses, basketball shooting, an obstacle course, face painting, concessions and much more.
  • Pictured are just a few of the community members, parents, teachers and children enjoying the various activities at Family Literacy Night. Several tables had books to choose from, gift bags, cotton candy and other treats. There were inflatable bounce houses, basketball shooting, an obstacle course, face painting, concessions and much more.
  • Pictured are just a few of the community members, parents, teachers and children enjoying the various activities at Family Literacy Night. Several tables had books to choose from, gift bags, cotton candy and other treats. There were inflatable bounce houses, basketball shooting, an obstacle course, face painting, concessions and much more.
  • Pictured are just a few of the community members, parents, teachers and children enjoying the various activities at Family Literacy Night. Several tables had books to choose from, gift bags, cotton candy and other treats. There were inflatable bounce houses, basketball shooting, an obstacle course, face painting, concessions and much more.
  • Pictured are just a few of the community members, parents, teachers and children enjoying the various activities at Family Literacy Night. Several tables had books to choose from, gift bags, cotton candy and other treats. There were inflatable bounce houses, basketball shooting, an obstacle course, face painting, concessions and much more.
Inaugural Family Literacy Night a hit with community

Tue, 04/16/2019 - 3:20pm
By: 
Gilmer Schools

Gilmer County Schools hosted the inaugural Family Literacy Night at Huff-Mosley Memorial Stadium April 11. Over 600 people were in attendance. This community event included collaboration with community and faith-based organizations, businesses, schools, administrators, teachers and students.  Children and families enjoyed literacy activities, games, storytelling by author Carmen Agra Deedy and illustration demonstrations by Michael P. White. Families met and interacted with Deedy and White and received autographed books. 

Students of all ages left the event with goody bags and a variety of books.  This event was made possible by the Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading (L4GA) Grant.

