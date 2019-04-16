Inaugural Family Literacy Night a hit with community

Gilmer County Schools hosted the inaugural Family Literacy Night at Huff-Mosley Memorial Stadium April 11. Over 600 people were in attendance. This community event included collaboration with community and faith-based organizations, businesses, schools, administrators, teachers and students. Children and families enjoyed literacy activities, games, storytelling by author Carmen Agra Deedy and illustration demonstrations by Michael P. White. Families met and interacted with Deedy and White and received autographed books.

Students of all ages left the event with goody bags and a variety of books. This event was made possible by the Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading (L4GA) Grant.