Inaugural Family Literacy Night a hit with community

Family Literacy Night was held Thursday, April 11, at Huff-Mosley Memorial Stadium. Children and parents enjoyed a variety of activities, including storytelling by author Carmen Agra Deedy. (Photos by April Teague)
Pictured are just a few of the community members, parents, teachers and children enjoying the various activities at Family Literacy Night. Several tables had books to choose from, gift bags, cotton candy and other treats. There were inflatable bounce houses, basketball shooting, an obstacle course, face painting, concessions and much more.
