    Heartlite Hospice staff and volunteers (with guest of honor Sandy Lyons at far left), Travis Poole, Heartlite patient rep; volunteers Larry Lynch, Paula Morris and Elizabeth Sears; singer Patsy Pittman, Mara Roberts, volunteer coordinator; Lisa Chappell, executive director; Jessy Jones, business manager; Wanda Brady, Heartlite master of social work (MSW); and Chris Tuso, volunteer.   

Hospice hosts Veterans Day ceremony

Tue, 12/04/2018 - 1:31pm
By: 
Heartlite Hospice

A ceremony honoring veterans was held on Sunday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day — in Ellijay by Heartlite Hospice. Fittingly, the service was held at the Veterans Memorial Bridge and Gardens at River Park in Ellijay.

In addition to honoring all our veterans from Gilmer and the surrounding areas, we honored a former patient of Heartlite’s, Arthur Sellers.  Sellers was a World War ll veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart. He served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Bronze Star, as well as the Good Conduct Medal.  

Sellers was born and raised in Gilmer County. There is a memorial brick laid in the Veterans Walk honoring him now.

We also honored our local hero, Sandy Lyons. Lyons is a veteran who initiated the Veterans Memorial Park in Ellijay. He has done more for Gilmer County vets than anyone else in our community. His efforts are beautifully displayed at the park.  

Lyons has been in service to others all his life. Well into his 80s now, he has slowed down some, but is still very active in all things having to do with veterans.

Approximately 40 people attended the ceremony, including Heartlite staff and volunteers.

Navy veteran and Heartlite volunteer Larry Lynch was the master of ceremonies.  Travis Poole, a former Marine and patient rep for Heartlite read the names of the 22 other veterans being honored. Lyons set bricks for all of them.

Local singer Patsy Pittman sang very moving versions of “America,” “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful,” as the sun shone brightly. Her songs gave all of us a strong sense of pride and gratitude for our country and the brave men and women who served.  

We were joined by other veterans, as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution. 

It’s hard to put into words all we feel for these incredibly brave people who gave everything they had to our country. We are so grateful for the freedoms we have.  Heartlite Hospice is honored to care for these special folks and their families. Without their efforts, we wouldn’t be here.

