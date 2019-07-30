Harvey continues at Gilmer Arts playhouse Aug. 2-4

Gilmer Arts will present the second weekend of the classic comedy Harvey, written by Mary Chase, at the George Link, Jr. Gilmer Arts Playhouse Aug. 2-4. The production opened July 26.

First produced in 1944, Harvey focuses on the exploits of the oh-so-pleasant Elwood P. Dowd (played by Neale Brindley), who enjoys spending much of his time at local watering holes with his best friend, Harvey, a 6-foot-tall rabbit that nobody else can see.

His sister, Veta Louise Simmons (Buffy Clark), is trying to introduce her daughter Myrtle Mae Simmons (Hannah Eskew) to polite society but is so embarrassed by an encounter with socialite Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet (Virginia Chapman) that she is determined to have Elwood committed to the local sanitarium.

Once she arrives at the sanitarium staffed by Dr. Chumley (Jim Calhoun), Dr. Sanderson (Ken Hall), Nurse Kelly (Katie Daniels), Duane Wilson (Charlie Poss) and visitor Mrs. Chumley (Karen Phanco), not even the distinguished Judge Gaffney (Al Gnann) can resolve the confusion that results when the staff is convinced that Veta is the one who should be committed instead of Elwood. It just may be the timely arrival of a cab driver (John Mahan) that will save the day.

Director Peggy Strickland and stage manager Joe Strickland, along with all the cast and crew, urge you to come see for yourself why Harvey has continued to appeal to audiences for over 60 years.

In a world that stresses the importance of being “oh so smart,” perhaps being pleasant is not such a bad way to be. As Elwood reminds us, “One can’t have too many friends.”

For more information and tickets, contact Gilmer Arts at 706-635-5626 or online at GilmerArts.com.