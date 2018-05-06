Hanging up his bus driving shoes

Gilmer County school bus driver Dwight Sanford stands next to bus 07-1, which he’s driven since 2008, before taking the vehicle into the local bus garage for the last time last week. Sanford, a Gilmer County native who was the subject of a 2017 Times-Courier feature story about his 40 years as a bus driver for the local school system, said year 41 is just the right time to retire. Also an accomplished guitarist and bandleader, Sanford said he hopes to spend more time running his business, Ellijay Pawn Shop, as well as playing music with his new group, A Band Called Ellijay.