Gardening grant

Brooke Nations, District NE1 director for the Georgia Master Gardener Association, fifth from left, presents Kathy Levine, president of the Gilmer County Master Gardeners, third from left, a check to be used for educational gardening projects at Ellijay’s Three Rivers Boys and Girls Club. Also pictured are local master gardeners, as well as extension service and Boys and Girls Club personnel. From left, Carol Harris, Extension Agent Eddie Ayers, Levine, Karen Hyde, Nations, Boys and Girls Club Director Jan Day, Debbie Parks, Dorothy Berry, Julie Padgett and Pat Corker. Berry said members of the Gilmer Master Gardeners visit the local after-school club weekly and that the grant funds will be used to plant fresh vegetables, as well as maintain garden beds at the club.