Garden Club presents flower show June 22-23

The Garden Club of Ellijay will present a small standard flower show from 3-6 p.m. Friday, June 22, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at the Gilmer County Library, 268 Calvin Jackson Drive.

This year’s show is titled “Gardens of Europe.” The show is free to attend and open to the public.

The Garden Club and Gilmer County Library will also present “Gardens in our State Parks,” a program by Heather Iverson, interpretive ranger at Fort Mountain State Park, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23.

The flower show is divided into three categories and will be judged by a panel of judges according to the rules and regulations of the National Garden Clubs Inc. and The Garden Club of Georgia Inc.

In the design category, floral designs range from large to miniature with four designs in each of three sections that are judged for ribbons to be awarded for each section.

Horticulture always interests the general public because of the opportunity to see and identify a large variety of plants in one space. Plants are labeled with both the scientific and common names and displayed in clear glass bottles and exhibited by class.

This year’s show will also include two educational exhibits — one on hugelkulture (a specific type of raised garden bed) and another on the Eden Project.

The Garden Club of Ellijay was founded in 1991 and presented its first flower show in 1999. In 2001, the first standard flower show was presented and the club began to be recognized for state, regional and national awards.

Edna McClellan, flower show chair the last five years, recently announced the club’s 2017 show was recognized at the National Garden Club Inc.’s annual convention with an award of excellence.

McClellan stated that the club’s members spend many hours in preparation for their annual show and it is gratifying to be recognized at the national level. She also invites everyone to come out to see this year’s show.