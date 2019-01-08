Frady to address Gilmer Chamber Annual Meeting

The Gilmer Chamber will hold its 40th Annual Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 11:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Ellijay located at 164 Dalton St. The Chamber is honored to have Georgia State University’s head baseball coach, Greg Frady, as the keynote speaker.

Coach Frady is an Ellijay native who graduated from Gilmer High School in 1981, where he was voted most valuable player on both the baseball and basketball teams in his senior year. He was inducted into the Gilmer High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.

In 1987, Coach Frady graduated from Troy State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in education and recreation. He continued his education at Columbus State University, where he received his master’s degree in administration in 1989.

In addition, the Citizen of the Year, Member of the Year and Business of the Year will be announced, along with a look back at 2018. The annual meeting will also see the new chamber board and officers installed.

Registration is available online at www.gilmerchamber.com, or call 706-635-7400. The cost is $25 per person, and business attire is suggested. All are welcome.