Ducktown museum director will present mining history

Ken Rush, director and curator of the Ducktown Basin Museum, will be guest speaker at the next meeting of the Gilmer Genealogical Society Thursday, Jan. 10, 2 p.m., at the Gilmer County Library.

Rush will share photographs and speak on the history of the Copper Basin area — from the first discovery of copper in 1843 through the mining efforts that ended with the last mine being shut down in 1987. He will also discuss the reclamation efforts employed in recent years to restore the water and vegetation there to a healthy ecological state.

Rush has been director of the Ducktown Basin Museum, located on the historic site of the old Burra Burra Mine in Ducktown, Tenn., since 1989. A native of Bruceton, Tenn., he earned a bachelor of science degree in history with an emphasis in historic preservation, from Middle Tennessee State University also in 1989.

Upon graduation, Rush joined the Ducktown Basin Museum and has devoted his career to preserving the basin’s history and artifacts, as well as managing the museum’s day-to-day operations. He will share insights even many of the locals do not know and there will be something of interest for everyone.

Rush’s presentation will be part of the genealogical society’s monthly meeting, which is free and open to the public. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. A Q&A session will follow the presentation, so please bring your questions.

If you need assistance with your family research, the genealogical society has a volunteer in the research room at the library on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to noon and also from 1-3 p.m.

Send requests to gcgs@etcmail.com or by mail to P.O. Box 919, Ellijay GA 30540, or visit GCGSI.org to learn more. For more on the museum, visit DucktownBasinMuseum.com.