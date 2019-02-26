Couple keeping produce stand open for reason

Most of the time, fruit and vegetable produce markets stay closed for the winter. But for Walter and Sue Taylor, there was not a choice — the senior couple is struggling with health issues and are also raising a great-granddaughter.

“I fell and broke my neck in three places in November year before last,” Walter said at their colorful Paw Paw’s Produce stand on 631 Maddox Drive.

“Then I busted my leg, but they wouldn’t work on it until my leg healed. I finally got to go to wound care in Blairsville for four months.”

The couple can’t afford nerve medicine for Sue, and at times, back troubles keep her from coming into work.

They have insurance, but it’s not enough. Sue said they’re expecting a utility bill for $800 this week. However, they’re not asking for handouts — just that people consider coming to shop with them.

The market has apples, melons, grapefruit, squash, tomatoes, cabbage, onions and dozens of types of jarred goods, among other items.

Oh, and there are beautiful pictures of their great-granddaughter on the wall.

“We’re just trying to keep the business open,” Sue said, “and hope people will come and shop with us.”

Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.