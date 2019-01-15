Community theatre, concerts usher in new year at playhouse

The George Link, Jr Gilmer Arts Playhouse has appeared to have a few weeks of downtime over the holidays and into January, but that is not the case.

Rehearsals for upcoming musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee are in full swing.

“This musical has really been a showcase for some very talented young Ellijay voices,” said Colby Jones, director. “The production is going to be a fun-filled, action-packed delight. The choreography is fresh and there are several new faces who have joined the Gilmer Arts Community Theatre Company.”

Volunteers have been helping spruce up the building, too.

“They’ve been touching up the paint, finding and building props for the new production and organizing the storeroom following our very busy fall season,” said Pam Burns, facility manager.

The playhouse’s 2019 season was announced last week along with the new Flex Pass Golden Ticket, a perk for members of Gilmer Arts requesting season tickets.

Six productions are on the books for the upcoming year and two new directors have signed on to give life to them. The first production, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, will open Jan. 25.

The next production is Southern Fried Funeral, directed by Toni Creed of Blue Ridge. Open auditions for this stage comedy will be held Jan. 20 and 21. The play opens March 29 and will be followed by productions of Dixie Swim Club and Harvey.

The October show will be perennial favorite Arsenic and Old Lace and the season will end with A Christmas Carol, More or Less in December.

Also, get ready for four big concerts this year. The first, in May, is Courtney Renee Stanley who will delight lovers of jazz with the way her vocals blend her own love of standard jazz, blues and spirituals.

Because we want to serve all audiences in the community at the playhouse, Blank-281 has been booked for July. They are the only international touring tribute to Blink-182. They are a look-alike, sound-alike tribute to the pop-punk band and they pride themselves in not only being the most sonically accurate Blink-182 tribute band, but also the most entertaining and energetic.

Chi-Town Transit Authority, a top notch Chicago tribute band, will raise the roof in August with the promise that every show is a party and a celebration. Last, but definitely not least, Roxie Watson will be in the house this September. The five-piece string band from Atlanta plays what they like to call “alternagrass, which mixes traditional three and four-part harmonies and elements of old country and Appalachian music with hymns and bluegrass.

For more information on shows or tickets, contact the playhouse at 706-635-5626 or visit the website gilmerarts.com/playhouse.