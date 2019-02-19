Cars & Coffee event Saturday at new location

Everything On Wheels Car Club, a nonprofit organization that benefits the automotive tech program at Gilmer High School, will host its next Cars & Coffee Ellijay event at a new location, “the Western Auto warehouse” at the corner of South Main Street and Highway 282. The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 23. Free admission, free coffee and doughnuts and a 50/50 raffle to benefit the auto tech program will be featured. “Come see the awesome private collection of cars and trucks inside. You can display your vehicle. You can also enjoy as a spectator. I’m sure everyone in town has been wondering what’s inside the brick building on the hill that sits diagonal across from the Dairy Queen,” said Linda Ewing, EOW club founder.