Area singers wanted for new season of community chorus

The Gilmer Arts Community Chorus will start preparing for its 13th consecutive season in a row Tuesday, Jan. 29, when rehearsals for the annual spring concert begin at the George Link Jr. Gilmer Arts Playhouse, 135 Dalton Street.

New chorus members need to arrive at 6 p.m. for auditions and placement. Returning members should arrive prior to the 7 p.m. rehearsal start time.

A chorus member pays a $20 registration fee to help cover costs for music and supplies for the season. If you’re experienced with high school or college choral groups, or have sung in a church choir, please consider joining our chorus of music lovers from all over the area. Our members come from Pickens, Gilmer and Fannin counties. They really enjoy singing and preparing for our concerts each spring and fall.

The Gilmer Arts Community Chorus performs choral works that reflect both popular and sacred music. That includes show tunes, holiday selections, men’s chorus and women’s chorus and a chamber a cappella chorus.

If you love to sing and would like to be a little challenged by some of the area’s best choral directors, then come sing

with us!