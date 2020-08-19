Delinquent Taxes

Body

GILMER COUNTY SEPTEMBER 2020

MOBILE HOME TAX SALE

SHERIFF’S SALE

REBECCA MARSHALL

EX-OFFICIO SHERIFF

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF GILMER

Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi.Fa.’s issued by the Tax Commissioner of Gilmer County, Georgia, in favor of the State of Georgia and County of Gilmer, against the following named persons and the personal property as described immediately below their respective name(s).

There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the Courthouse door in Ellijay, Gilmer County, Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in September 2020, the same being September 1, 2020. If attending this sale please adhere to the Covid 19 compliance rules for gatherings: Maintain a social distance of 6 feet and wear a mask, thank you.

The following personal property will be sold between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The personal property listed below and described will be sold. The personal property hereinafter described has been levied on as the personal property of the persons whose names immediately proceed the personal property description. The respective property is located in Gilmer County, State of Georgia. The years for which said Fi.Fa.’s are issued and levied are stated below the name of the owner in each case.

This is a buyer beware sale and all property will be sold as is. The County makes no warranty, neither expressed nor implied, as to title.

Personal Property is sold with no right of redemption.

Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer cost, all taxes, advertising cost and recording fees. Pursuant to Georgia Law, payment will be required within two (2) hours of the completion of the tax sale. In the event a bid is not properly paid, the property shall be re-offered at 2:00 PM on the day of sale.

File #: 1

Map/Parcel Number: 2023 6 003 MH / PB-3841

Defendant(s) in FiFa: McClure, Michael (aka Michael G McClure); 3841 MH / 1995 14x76 Weston

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Acct# PB-3841, being a 1995, 14x76, Fleetwood Weston Mobile Home, located at 345 Mulberry Street.

Years Due: 2018M-2019M

File #: 2

Map/Parcel Number: 2023 6 003 MH / PB-3842

Defendant(s) in FiFa: McClure, Michael (aka Michael Gene McClure); 3842 MH / 1999 14x66 Giles

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Acct# PB-3842, being a 1999, 14x66, Giles Mobile Home, MFG ID# GI21538, GA Title# 605073992702907, located at 347 Mulberry Street.

Years Due: 2018M-2019M

File #: 3

Map/Parcel Number: 3006 J 020 MH / PB-5491

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Jaynes, Rebecca; Ledbetter, Mark (aka Mark A Ledbetter); 5941 MH / 1994 24x48 Eagle Trace

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Acct# PB-5491, being a 1994, 24 x 48, Fleetwood Eagle Trace Mobile Home, MFG ID# 3488, located at 138 Helen Lane (Oakridge MHP, Lot 21).

Years Due: 2016O-2019M

File #: 4

Map/Parcel Number: 3017 019 MH / PB-179

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Hogsed, Christopher (aka Christopher L Hogsed); 179 MH / 1999 22x48*

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Acct# PB-179, being a 1999, 22x48, Sweetwater Mobile Home, MFG ID# SHGA5224A, GA Title# 000000037259921 and MFG ID# SHGA5224B, GA Title# 000000037259922, located at 134 Rogers Hollow Trail.

Years Due: 2016M-2019M

File #: 8

Map/Parcel Number: 3041 C 030 MH / PB-7304

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Atkins, Johnny, Estate In REM, All Heirs Known & Unknown & Shirley J; 7304 MH / 1994 16x68 Broadmore Classic

Current Property Owner: Atkins, Johnny M & Shirley J Atkins, Estate In REM, All Heirs Known & Unknown

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Acct# PB-7304, being a 1994, Fleetwood Broadmore Classic Mobile Home, MFG ID# GAFLP07A29090BM, GA Title# 000000030965291, located at 116 Wildcat Lane.

Years Due: 2013M-2019M

File #: 9

Map/Parcel Number: 3048 086 MH / PB-514

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Enfinger, Sharon; 514 MH / 1987 14x68 Unknown Average

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Acct# PB-514, being a 1987, 14x68 Unknown Mobile Home, located at 5239 Highway 52.

Years Due: 2018M-2019M

File #: 10

Map/Parcel Number: 3048 A 036 MH / Acct# 6576

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Boyd, Albert (aka Albert L Boyd); 6576 MH / 1998 28x68 Southern Hospitalit

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Map# 3048 A 036 MH (fka Acct# PB-6576), being a 1998, 28x68, Southern Energy Homes, Southern Hospitality Mobile Home, located at 75 Quarles Lane.

Years Due: 2017O-2019M

File #: 11

Map/Parcel Number: 3053 019 MH / Acct# PB-849

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Walters, Lori; 849 MH / 1998 16x80 Southern

Current Property Owner: Walters, Charles L, Estate In REM, All Heirs Known & Unknown

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Acct# PB-849, being a 1998, 16x76, Homes of Merit Southern Mobile Home, MFG ID# H850470G, GA Title# 000000035839643, located at 21 Rose Trail, Lot 7.

Years Due: 2017M-2019M

File #: 13

Map/Parcel Number: 3082 078A MH / PB-1183

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Pantoja, Benito & Guadalupe Pantoja; 1183 MH / 1972 14x46 Westfield

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Acct# PB-1183, being a 1972, 14x46, Fleetwood Westfield Mobile Home, located at 25 Beasley Trail.

Years Due: 2013M-2019M

File #: 14

Map/Parcel Number: 3082 078B MH / PB-1187

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Pantoja, Benito; 1187 MH / 1984 12x60 Redman

Current Property Owner: Washburn, Timothy A (aka T A Washburn)

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Acct# PB-1187, being a 1974, 12x60, Redman Mobile Home, MFG ID# 11408230, GA Title# 000000024232039, located at 25 Beasley Trail.

Years Due: 2013M-2019M

File #: 15

Map/Parcel Number: 3082 078B MH / PB-1188

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Pantoja, Benito; 1188 MH / 1974 12x60 New Moon

Current Property Owner: Pantoga, Benito (aka Benito Pantoja) & Gvadalupe Pantoga (aka Guadalupe Pantoja)

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Acct# PB-1188, being a 1974, 12x60, Redman New Moon Mobile Home, MFG ID# 10345839, GA Title# 601310003114907, located at 25 Beasley Trail.

Years Due: 2013M-2019M

File #: 17

Map/Parcel Number: 3102 011D MH / PB-1244

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Johnson, Michael; 1244 MH / 1989 20x40 Unknown Average

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Property Description: MOBILE HOME ONLY: Gilmer County, Georgia, Acct# PB-1244, being a 1989, 20x40, Unknown Mobile Home, located at 390 Price Creek Trail.

Years Due: 2016M-2019M

File #: 1

Map/Parcel Number: 1066S 067

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Medicinal Properties, LLC; 1066S 067/Lt 67 The Oaks of Ellijay

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1803/374

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 1066S 067, lying and being in Land Lots 64 & 65 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, GIlmer County, Georgia, being Lot 67, The Oaks of Ellijay Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 41, Page 111B, described in Deed Book 1803, Page 374, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on The Oak Drive.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 3

Map/Parcel Number: 1080 121E

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Mooney (Estate) Joshua C & Mooney Imogene S; 1080 121E, Lt 20, 21

Current Property Owner: Mooney, Joshua C Estate IN REM, All Heirs Known & Unknown

Reference Deed: 768/162

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 1080 121E, lying and being in Land Lot 47 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, City of Ellijay, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.06 acres, more or less, being Lots 20 & 21, Block C, B.C. Logan Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 16, Page 93, described in Deed Book 768, Page 162, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 565 Chatsworth Highway.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 5

Map/Parcel Number: 2082P 014

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Ridgehaven Homes, Inc.; 2082P 014, Lt 14 Ridgehaven Hills Ph 1

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 535/159

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 2082P 014, lying and being in Land Lot 120 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being a portion of the property shown in Plat Book 21, Page 240, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 535, Page 159, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 176 Ridgehaven Trail.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 7

Map/Parcel Number: 3011B 007D

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Bell, Jeffery E. (aka Jeffrey Eugene Bell); Milton, James A.; 3011B 007D / Lt 3, 15, 26 Carters Mtn Lake Es

Current Property Owner: Milton, James A. (aka James Andrew Milton)

Reference Deed: 1858/46; 2136/339

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3011B 007D, lying and being in Land Lot 163, 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 3.884 acres, more or less, being Lots 3, 15 & 26, Carters Mountain Lake Estates Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 13, Page 87, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 2136, Page 339, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Camp Branch Road.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 8

Map/Parcel Number: 3011B 007F

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Bell, Jeffrey E. (aka Jeffrey Eugene Bell); Milton, James A.; 3011B 007F / Lt 14 Carters Mtn Lake Es

Current Property Owner: Milton, James A. (aka James Andrew Milton)

Reference Deed: 1983/201; 2136/339

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3011B 007F, lying and being in Land Lot 163, 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.95 acres, more or less, being Lot 14, Carters Mountain Lake Estates Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 13, Page 87, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 2136, Page 339, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Camp Branch Road.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 9

Map/Parcel Number: 3012A 002

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Morris, Barbara H; 3012A 002 / Lt 1695 Talking Rock Creek

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1732/103

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3012A 002, lying and being in Land Lot 82 of the 24th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 2.7 acres, more or less, being Lot 1695, Talking Rock Creek Subdivision, Unit 44, shown in Plat Book 18, page 242, described in Deed Book 1732, Page 102, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Shade Tree Drive.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 10

Map/Parcel Number: 3019F 003

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Teasley, Gloria; 3019F 003 / Lt 231 Rodgers Crk LL 73 & 74

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 639/132

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3019F 003, lying and being in Land Lots 73 & 74 of the 26th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.56 acres, more or less, being Lot 231, Rodgers Creek Properties Subdivision, Unit 6, shown in Plat Book 17, page 262, described in Deed Book 639, Page 132, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Cajun Lane.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 15

Map/Parcel Number: 3021D 023

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Barnett, William A; 3021D 023 / Lt 23 Investment Fund

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 234/4

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3021D 023, lying and being in Land Lot 284 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 2.066 acres, more or less, being Lot 23, shown in Plat Book 10, page 93, described in Deed Book 234, Page 4, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Larue Lane.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 17

Map/Parcel Number: 3022A 018

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Williams Jr Larry J Estate IN REM, All Heirs Known & Unknown; 3022A 018, Lt 547 Miller Rock Unit 6

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1698/173; 1656/297

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3022A 018, lying and being in Land Lots 223, 224 & 246 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.48 acres, more or less, being Lot 547, Miller Rock Inc. Subdivision, Unit VI, shown in Plat Book 12, Page 42A, described in Deed Book 1698, Page 173, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 1236 Lower Tails Creek Road.

Years Due: 2019

File #: 18

Map/Parcel Number: 3022B 036

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Mullinax, Willard (L) & Sarah; 3022B 036 / Lt 584 Miller Rock LL 209, 210

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 245/39

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3022B 036, lying and being in Land Lots 209, 210, 223, & 224 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.97 acres, more or less, being Lot 584, Miller Rock Subdivision, Unit 7, shown in Plat Book 12, page 70, described in Deed Book 245, Page 39, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 253 Banner Circle.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 23

Map/Parcel Number: 3032 022

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Gardner, Linda L; 3032 022 / LL 6,30,31

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 168/347

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3032 022, lying and being in Land Lots 6, 30, & 31 of the 26th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 3.0 acres, more or less, described in Deed Book 168, Page 347, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Kirkland Lake Road.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 24

Map/Parcel Number: 3032 032

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Gardner, Linda L; 3032 032 /

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1910/412; 168/349

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3032 032, lying and being in Land Lot 31 of the 26th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 8.80 acres, more or less, described in Deed Book 1910, Page 412, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Kirkland Lake Road.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 27

Map/Parcel Number: 3036 002

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Thompson, Blythe H Family Trust B & Thompson, Roy L/Thompson, Curtis & Thompson, Bradley J; 3036 002, 25-2 LL 292

Current Property Owner: Thompson, Bradley J. Estate IN REM, All Heirs Known & Unknown

Reference Deed: 2092/391

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3036 002, lying and being in Land Lot 292 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.62 acre, more or less, shown in Plat Book 34, Page 47A, described in Deed Book 2092, Page 391, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 260 Pleasant Gap Circle.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 30

Map/Parcel Number: 3036 080

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Price Tammi Lynn Trust; 3036 080

Current Property Owner: Patrick W Price, as Trustee of the Trust f/b/o Tammi Lynn Price created u/w dated April 27, 1972, Beatrice Dobbins, deceased.

Reference Deed: 1309/17

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3036 080, lying and being in Land Lot 293 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County Georgia, containing 6.39 acres, more or less, being Tract 1, shown in Plat Book 25, Page 67, described in Deed Book 1309, Page 17, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 168 Crossroads Lane.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 32

Map/Parcel Number: 3037H 009

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Goodson, Phil & Goodson, Wanda W.; 3037H 009, Lt 1366 Ph 24 Eagle Mtn LL 1

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 242/288

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3037H 009, lying and being in Land Lot 144 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.07 acres, more or less, being Lot 1366, Unit 24, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 13, Page 74A, described in Deed Book 242, Page 288, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Lyric Lane.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 35

Map/Parcel Number: 3038D 038

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038D 038 / Lt 635 Eagle Mtn Ph 8

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038D 038, lying and being in Land Lot 316 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.61 acre, more or less, being Lot 635, Unit 8, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 12, page 153, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1 and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Mango Circle.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 36

Map/Parcel Number: 3038F 008

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038F 008 / Lt 780 Eagle Mtn Ph 12

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038F 008, lying and being in Land Lot 316 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.78 acre, more or less, being Lot 780, Unit 12, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 12, page 190, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Omen Circle.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 37

Map/Parcel Number: 3038F 009

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038F 009 / Lt 781 Eagle Mtn Ph 12

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038F 009, lying and being in Land Lot 316 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.76 acre, more or less, being Lot 781, Unit 12, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 12, page 190, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Omen Circle.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 38

Map/Parcel Number: 3038F 024

Defendant(s) in FiFa: The Joyce L Blaskowski Revocable Trust; 3038F 024 / Lt 796 Eagle Mtn Ph 12

Current Property Owner: Blaskowski, Norman & Joyce L Blaskowski, Trustees of the Joyce L Blaskowski Revocable Trust

Reference Deed: 618/522

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038F 024, lying and being in Land Lots 315 & 316 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.52 acre, more or less, being Lot 796, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit XII, shown in Plat Book 12, Page 190, described in Deed Book 618, Page 522, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Noah Court.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 39

Map/Parcel Number: 3038G 048

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038G 048 / Lt 867 Eagle Mtn PH 14 PB 12-2

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038G 048, lying and being in Land Lot 298 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 867, Unit 14, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 12, page 221, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Oneida Circle.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 40

Map/Parcel Number: 3038G 049

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038G 049 / Lt 868 Eagle Mtn PH 14 PB 12-2

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038G 049, lying and being in Land Lot 298 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 868, Unit 14, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 12, page 221, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Oneida Circle.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 41

Map/Parcel Number: 3038H 012

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Robinson, Robert & Audrey (aka Robinson, Robert F & Audrey Edith); 3038H 012 / Lot 898 Eagle Mtn Ph 15

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 635/308

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038H 012, lying and being in Land Lot 298 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 898, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit XV, shown in Plat Book 12, page 233, described in Deed Book 635, Page 308, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Oneida Circle.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 42

Map/Parcel Number: 3038I 012

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038I 012 / Lt 929 Eagle Mtn PH 16

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038I 012, lying and being in Land Lot 298 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.75 acres, more or less, being Lot 929, Unit 16, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 12, page 241, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Myna Drive.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 43

Map/Parcel Number: 3038I 028

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038I 028 / Lt 945 Eagle Mtn PH 16 PB 12-2

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038I 028, lying and being in the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.53 acre, more or less, being Lot 945, Unit 16, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 12, page 241, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Othello Drive.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 44

Map/Parcel Number: 3038K 046

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Williams, Donald Keith & Williams, Sherri Ann; 3038K 046 / Lt 1321 Ph 22 Eagle Mtn LL 31

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 619/300

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038K 046, lying in Land Lot 314 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.53 acres, more or less, being Lot 1321, Eagle’s Mountain Resort, Unit 22, shown in Plat Book 13, Page 44-B, described in Deed Book 619, Page 300, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Nexus Drive.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 45

Map/Parcel Number: 3038L 047

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038L 047 / Lt 1437 PH 25 Eagle Mtn LL 299

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038L 047, lying and being in Land Lot 314 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.51 acre, more or less, being Lot 1437, Unit 25, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 13, page 81, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Malory Court.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 46

Map/Parcel Number: 3038L 048

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038L 048 / LT 1438 PH 25 Eagle Mtn LL 299

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038L 048, lying and being in Land Lot 314 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.53 acre, more or less, being Lot 1438, Unit 25, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 13, page 81, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Malory Court.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 47

Map/Parcel Number: 3038N 001A

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP;3038N 001A / Lt 1492 Eagle Mtn PH 27 LL 314

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038N 001A, lying and being in Land Lot 314 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.65 acre, more or less, being Lot 1492, Unit 27, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 13, page 103, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Gnome Court.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 48

Map/Parcel Number: 3038N 002

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038N 002 / Lt 1494 Eagle Mtn PH 27 LL 298

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038N 002, lying and being in Land Lots 299, 314, & 315 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.84 acre, more or less, being Lot 1494, Unit 27, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 13, page 103, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Newel Drive.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 49

Map/Parcel Number: 3038N 003

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038N 003 / Lt 1495 Eagle Mtn PH 27 LL2

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038N 003, lying and being in Land Lots 314 & 315 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.94 acre, more or less, being Lot 1495, Unit 27, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 13, page 103, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Newel Drive.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 50

Map/Parcel Number: 3038R 003

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3038R 003 / Lt 3831 Eagle Mtn Unit 103

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1;862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038R 003, lying and being in Land Lot 299 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.14 acres, more or less, being Lot 3831, Unit 103, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 19, page 1, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Monet Drive.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 54

Map/Parcel Number: 3039A 033

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Hedges, William J Estate IN REM, Hedges, Anne L; 3039A 033 / Lt 1564 PH 28 Eagle Mtn

Current Property Owner: Hedges, Anne L

Reference Deed: 1322/519

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3039A 033, lying and being in Land Lot 313 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 1564, Eagles Mountain Resort Incorporated Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 48, Page 99B, described in Deed Book 1322, Page 519, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 1295 Nexus Drive.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 55

Map/Parcel Number: 3039A 054

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber, LP; 3039A 054 / Lt 1585 Eagle Mtn Ph 28

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/205; 862/1

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3039A 054, lying and being in Land Lot 313 of the 25th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 1585, Unit 28, Eagles Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 13, Page 121, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1 and Deed Book 862, Page 205, the descriptions contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Nexus Drive.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 57

Map/Parcel Number: 3049 017J

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Temple Of The Wood LLC; 3049 017J / TR 5

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1793/405

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3049 017J, lying and being in Land Lot 285, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 2.0 acres, more or less, being Tract 5, shown in Plat Book 47, Page 312, described in Deed Book 1793, Page 405, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Craigtown Road.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 60

Map/Parcel Number: 3050G 031

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Harbin, Walton & Harbin, Barbara; 3050G 031/Lt 31 Roosevelt Valley LL 34

Current Property Owner: Harbin, Barbara

Reference Deed: 559/5

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3050G 031, lying and being in Land Lot 39 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 2.30 acres, more or less, being Lot 31, Roosevelt Valley Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 14, Page 299, described in Deed Book 559, Page 5, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 383 Dover Chapel Terrace.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 61

Map/Parcel Number: 3051M 021

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Waits, Reba; 3051M 021 / LT C412 EAGLE MTN PH 63

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1005/404

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3051M 021, lying and being in Land Lot 104 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot C-412, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit 63, shown in Plat Book 14, Page 172, described in Deed Book 1005, Page 404, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 8 17th Street, Unit 9550.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 62

Map/Parcel Number: 3051O 035

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Shelton, Debra R; 3051O 035 / Lt C473 Eagle Mtn Ph 68

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1813/17

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3051O 035, lying and being in Land Lot 104 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.11 acre, more or less, being Lot C-473, Eagles Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit 68, shown in Plat Book 14, Page 206, described in Deed Book 1813, Page 17, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 161 20th Street.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 63

Map/Parcel Number: 3051R 044

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Heise, Lee A; 3051R 044/Lt 3486 Eagle Mtn Ph 99

Current Property Owner: Heise, Lee A; JPG Construction LLC

Reference Deed: 2109/297; 1894/244

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3051R 044, lying and being in Land Lot 104 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.71 acre, more or less, being Lot 3486, Eagles Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit 99, shown in Plat Book 16, Page 294, described in Deed Book 2109, Page 297, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Bamby Lane.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 64

Map/Parcel Number: 3051U 050

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks, Deborah & Derrell, Antonious; 3051U 050/Lt 3750 Eagle Mtn Ph 102

Current Property Owner: Brooks, Deborah; Derrell, Antonious; Bristol Investments Group LLC; Brown, Michael J; Catoe, Charles Ray, Catoe, Paula L

Reference Deed: 1929/148

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3051U 050, lying and being in Land Lot 69 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.11 acres, more or less, being Lot 3750, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit 102, shown in Plat Book 17, Page 224-B, described in Deed Book 1929, Page 148, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Gallery Court.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 65

Map/Parcel Number: 3052A 005

Defendant(s) in FiFa: TTBS Real Estate Investments, Inc; Coosawattee River Association; 3052A 005 / Lt 993 Eagle Mtn PH 17

Current Property Owner: Coosawattee River Association (aka Coosawattee River Resort Association, Inc)

Reference Deed: 2021/164; 1694/486

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3052A 005, lying and being in Land Lot 147 of the 11th Land District, Section 2, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.59 acre, more or less, being Lot 993, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit 17, shown in Plat Book 12, page 249, described in Deed Book 1414, Page 417, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Fugue Drive.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 66

Map/Parcel Number: 3052A T 058

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3052A T 058/ Lt 3134 Eagle Mtn Ph 94

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3052A T 058, lying and being in Land Lots 105 & 112 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.82 acre, more or less, being Lot 3134, Unit 94, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 16, Page 55, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Rapsody Circle.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 67

Map/Parcel Number: 3052A U 046

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3052A U 046 / Lt 3223 Eagle Mtn PH 95

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1334/90

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3052A U 046, lying and being in Land Lot 142 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.81 acre, more or less, being Lot 3223, Unit 95, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 16, page 121, described in Deed Book 1334, Page 90, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Clay Court.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 68

Map/Parcel Number: 3052A V 013

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Blakely, Melvin E Estate; Blakely, Joyce A Estate (2019); Flint Timber LP (2018); 3052A V 013 / Lt 3264 Eagle Mtn PH 96

Current Property Owner: Blakely, Melvin E; Blakely, Joyce A

Reference Deed: 222/415

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3052A V 013, lying and being in Land Lot 142 of the 11th Land District, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 3264, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit 96, shown in Plat Book 16, Page 183, described in Deed Book 222, Page 415, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Haven Court.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 70

Map/Parcel Number: 3052A V 046

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3052A V 046/ Lt 3297 Eagle Mtn Ph 96

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/1

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3052A V 046, lying and being in Land Lots 110 and 111 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 3297, Unit 96, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 16, Page 183C, described in Deed Book 862, Page 1, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Cameo Court.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 71

Map/Parcel Number: 3052A W 032

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Henry, Doty Sneed (aka Dot Yvonne Sneed Henry); 3052A W 032 / Lt 3354 Eagle Mtn PH 98

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 235/1;460/330

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3052A W 032, lying and being in Land Lot 106 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 3354, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit 98, shown in Plat Book 16, Page 230, described in Deed Book 460, Page 330, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Ruby Lane.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 72

Map/Parcel Number: 3053A B 086

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Allgood, Patricia & David; 3053A B 086/Lt 86 Eagle Mtn Ph 1

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 238/672

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3053A B 086, lying and being in a portion of Land Lots 147, 148, 177, & 178 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 86, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit 1, shown in Plat Book 11, Page 284, described in Deed Book 238, Page 672, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Adina Court.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 73

Map/Parcel Number: 3053A B 092

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brabham, Everett; 3053A B 092; Lt 92 Eagle Mtn PH 1

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1194/94

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3053A B 092, lying and being in Land Lot 178 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.53 acre, more or less, being Lot 92, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit 1, shown in Plat Book 11, Page 284, described in Deed Book 1194, Page 94, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Acadia Drive.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 74

Map/Parcel Number: 3053A B 099

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3053A B 099 / Lt 99 Eagle Mtn PH 1

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1308/84

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3053A B 099, lying and being in Land Lot 178 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 99, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit 1, shown in Plat Book 11, page 284, described in Deed Book 1308, Page 84, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Acella Court.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 75

Map/Parcel Number: 3053M 006

Defendant(s) in FiFa: General Tax Equities, LLC; 3053M 006, Lt 413 Beaver Forest Ph 13

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1175/371

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3053M 006, lying and being in Land Lots 175, 176, 185 & 186 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 413, Beaver Forest Subdivision, Unit XIII, shown in Plat Book 10, Page 176, described in Deed Book 1175, Page 371, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Villa Drive.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 76

Map/Parcel Number: 3053S 030

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Suarez-Stevens, Catherine; 3053S 030 / Lt 830 Beaver Forest PH 19

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1180/422

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3053S 030, lying and being in Land Lot 185 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 830, Beaver Forest Subdivision, Unit XIX, shown in Plat Book 10, page 247, described in Deed Book 1180, Page 422, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Colgate Court.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 77

Map/Parcel Number: 3053S 049

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Molle’ A Paul & Arrowood-Molle’, Evelyn Kay; 3053S 049 / Lt 849 Beaver Forest PH 19

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1077/379

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3053S 049, lying and being in Land Lot 185 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 849, Beaver Forest Subdivision, Unit XIX, shown in Plat Book 10, page 247, described in Deed Book 1077, Page 379, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Matrix Circle.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 78

Map/Parcel Number: 3053U 020

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Scarborough, William L; 3053U 020 / Lt 950 Beaver Forest PH 21

Current Property Owner: Scarborough, William L (Estate IN REM)

Reference Deed: 1863/313

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3053U 020, lying and being in Land Lots 175 & 185 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 950, Beaver Forest Subdivision, Unit XXI, shown in Plat Book 10, Page 259, described in Deed Book 1863, Page 313, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Ezra Court.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 79

Map/Parcel Number: 3053W 014

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Foxworth, Doris; 3053W 014 / LT 1008 Beaver Forest PH 23

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 285/283

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3053W 014, lying and being in Land Lots 176 & 177 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 1008, Beaver Forest Subdivision, Unit XXIII, shown in Plat Book 10, Page 276, described in Deed Book 285, Page 283, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located at Gateway Drive.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 80

Map/Parcel Number: 3053X 012

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber, L.P.; 3053X 012; LT 1093 Beaver Forest PH 25

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1357/376

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3053X 012, lying and being in Land Lots 149 & 176 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 1093, Beaver Forest Subdivision, Unit XXV, shown in Plat Book 10, Page 298, described in Deed Book 1357, Page 376, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Hamlet Court.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 81

Map/Parcel Number: 3053Y 025

Defendant(s) in FiFa: McClure, Brandy L (aka Lynn); 3053Y 025 / Lt 1142 Beaver Forest PH 26

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1677/235

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3053Y 025, lying and being in Land Lot 177 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 1142, Beaver Forest Subdivision, Unit 26, shown in Plat Book 11, page 3, described in Deed Book 1677, Page 235, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Lemmon Lane.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 82

Map/Parcel Number: 3053Y 078

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3053Y 078 / Lt 1196 Beaver Forest PH 26

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1308/85

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3053Y 078, lying and being in Land Lot 177 of the 11th Land District, Section 2, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 1196, Beaver Forest Subdivision, Unit 26, shown in Plat Book 11, page 3, described in Deed Book 1308, Page 85, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Spalding Circle.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 83

Map/Parcel Number: 3054D 017

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Bredefeld, Mary & Bredefeld, Michael; 3054D 017 / Lt 39 Lakeside MH Dev Ph 3

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1038/441

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3054D 017, lying and being in Land Lot 250 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.25 acres, more or less, being Lot 39, Lakeside Mobile Home Development Subdivision, Phase 3, shown in Plat Book 26, Page 55, described in Deed Book 1038, Page 441, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 282 Lakeside Park Drive.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 84

Map/Parcel Number: 3055A 009

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Pendley, Raymond L; 3055A 009 / TR 6 Barnes Heights

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 417/112

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3055A 009, lying and being in Land Lot 255 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 3.17 acres, more or less, being Tract 6, shown in Plat Book 10, Page 286, described in Deed Book 417, Page 112, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 115 Broken Arrow Road.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 86

Map/Parcel Number: 3063B 001A

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Bray, Lance J; 3063B 001A/Lt 2 Pearl Withrow S/D

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1927/159

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3063B 001A, lying and being in Land Lot 259 of the 10th Land District, Section 2, Gilmer County Georgia, containing 3.88 acres, more or less, being Lot 2, Pearl E Withrow Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 39, Page 13, described in Deed Book 1927, Page 159, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 1316 New Hope Road.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 88

Map/Parcel Number: 3067A A 017

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Schlueter, Sarah M; 3067A A 017 / Lt 560 PH 12 Beaver Bend

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1466/283

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3067A A 017, lying and being in Land Lot 114 & 115 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 560, Beaver Bend Subdivision, Unit XII, shown in Plat Book 10, page 133, described in Deed Book 1466, Page 283, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Chattle Way.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 89

Map/Parcel Number: 3067I 011

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Messick, C W & Messick, Evelyn; 3067I 011 / Lt 486 Ph 4 Beaver Lake

Current Property Owner: Messick, C W, Sr; Collett, Diana; Baatz, Sheryl; Carder, Margaret; Messick, Charles W, Jr; Greeson, Judy & Puehler, Debra

Reference Deed: 2221/316; 362/103; 287/215; 234/35

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3067I 011, lying and being in Land Lots 137 & 138 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 486, Beaver Lakes Estates Subdivision, Phase Four, Unit II, shown in Plat Book 8, Page 250, described in Deed Book 2221, Page 316, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Pinecrest Court.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 90

Map/Parcel Number: 3067L 008

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Medicinal Properties LLC; 3067L 008 / LT 652 Beaver Lake PH 4

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1803/374

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3067L 008, lying and being in Land Lot 138 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.73 acre, more or less, being Lot 652, Beaver Lake Estates Subdivision, Phase Four, Unit V, shown in Plat Book 9, Page 27, described in Deed Book 1803, Page 374, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Forest Court.

Years Due: 2014-2019

File #: 91

Map/Parcel Number: 3067Y 051

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Obrecht, Kevin; 3067Y 051 / LT 500 Beaver Bend PH 10

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 503/170

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3067Y 051, lying and being in Land Lot 115 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 500, Beaver Bend Subdivision, Unit X, shown in Plat Book 10, Page 115, described in Deed Book 503, Page 170, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Elba Court.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 92

Map/Parcel Number: 3068H 010

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Moore, Manuela M; 3068H 010/Lt 132 Beaver Lake Ph 2

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 991/14;130/460

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3068H 010, lying and being in Land Lots 151 & 174 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 132, Beaver Lake Estates Subdivision, Phase II, Unit I, shown in Plat Book 8, Page 69, described in Deed Book 991, Page 14, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Summit Drive.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 93

Map/Parcel Number: 3068P 003

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Flint Timber LP; 3068P 003/ Lt 386 Ph 3 Bvr Lke

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 862/205

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3068P 003, lying and being in Land Lot 174 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 386, Unit 2, Phase 3, Beaver Lake Estates Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 8, Page 175, described in Deed Book 862, Page 205, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Aspen Court.

Years Due: 2015-2019

File #: 95

Map/Parcel Number: 3069 008

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Buffington SR Estat Tom V; 3069 008 /

Current Property Owner: Buffington, Tom Vance SR, Estate IN REM, Tom V Buffington, JR, Personal Representative

Reference Deed: 1501/276

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3069 008, lying and being in Land Lot 210 of the 11th Land District, Gilmer County, Georgia, shown in Plat Book 10, Page 187, described in Deed Book 1501, Page 276, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 2634 South Old Highway 5.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 96

Map/Parcel Number: 3069F 032

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Ketel, Carol F; 3069F 032 / LT 30 Hidden Hills

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1130/405

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3069F 032, lying and being in Land Lot 210 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 3.04 acres, more or less, being Tract 30, Hidden Hills Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 18, Page 179, described in Deed Book 1130, Page 405, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Timber Ridge Lane.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 97

Map/Parcel Number: 3071A 007A

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Bruce, Charles & Rosa; 3071A 007A / Pt of Tr 7 Jess Garland Est

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1828/407

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3071A 007A, lying and being in Land Lot 144 of the 12th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 7.804 acres, more or less, shown in Plat Book 50, Page 64, described in Deed Book 1828, Page 407, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 153 Robs Road.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 99

Map/Parcel Number: 3079 036

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Holt, Mack C; 3079 036 /

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 121/10

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3079 036, lying and being in Land Lots 302 & 303 of the 10th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 23.04 acres, more or less, being Tracts 3 & 4, shown in Plat Book 10, page 234, described in Deed Book 121, Page 10, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Northcutt Road.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 100

Map/Parcel Number: 3081F 016

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Royal Lots, LLC; 3081F 016 / Lot 16 The Bluffs of Cartecay

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1707/265

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3081F 016, lying and being in Land Lots 95, 96, & 121 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.89 acre, more or less, being Lot 16, Bluffs at Cartecay Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 39, Page 89, described in Deed Book 1707, Page 265, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Misty Mountain Trail.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 101

Map/Parcel Number: 3082 005B

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Ridgehaven Homes, Inc; 3082 005B / 59 Old Bennett Rd

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 535/159

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3082 005B, lying and being in Land Lot 120 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being a portion of the property shown in Plat Book 21, page 240 and described in Deed Book 535, Page 159, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 59 Old Bennett Road.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 102

Map/Parcel Number: 3083 010

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Onyx Investment Services, LLC; 3083 010 / PB 21-177

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1825/52

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3083 010, lying and being in Land Lot 169 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being a portion of Tracts 1 & 3, shown in Plat Book 46, Page 153 and described in Deed Book 1825, Page 52, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Yukon Road.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 103

Map/Parcel Number: 3083J 001

Defendant(s) in FiFa: ONYX Investment Services LLC; 3083J 001 / Lt 1 Lucky Hollow Farms

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1897/332

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3083J 001, lying and being in Land Lot 169 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.15 acres, more or less, being Lot 1, Lucky Hollow Farms Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 48, page 115, described in Deed Book 1897, Page 332, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Appaloosa Drive.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 104

Map/Parcel Number: 3083J 014

Defendant(s) in FiFa: ONYX Investment Services LLC; 3083J 014 / Lt 14 Lucky Hollow Farms

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1825/52

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3083J 014, lying and being in Land Lot 169 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.78 acre, more or less, being Lot 14, Lucky Hollow Farms Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 48, page 115, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 1825, Page 52, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Morgan Trail.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 105

Map/Parcel Number: 3083J 026

Defendant(s) in FiFa: ONYX Investment Services LLC; 3083J 026 / Lt 26 Lucky Hollow Farms

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1965/492

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3083J 026, lying and being in Land Lot 169 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.79 acre, more or less, being Lot 26, Lucky Hollow Farms Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 48, page 115, described in Deed Book 1965, Page 492, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Hackney Trail.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 106

Map/Parcel Number: 3083J 052

Defendant(s) in FiFa: ONYX Investment Services LLC; 3083J 052 / Lt 52 Lucky Hollow Farms

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1965/492

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3083J 052, lying and being in Land Lot 169 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.17 acres, more or less, being Lot 52, Lucky Hollow Farms Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 48, page 115, described in Deed Book 1965, Page 492, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Caspian Trail.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 107

Map/Parcel Number: 3083J 053

Defendant(s) in FiFa: ONYX Investment Services LLC; 3083J 053 / Lt 53 Lucky Hollow Farms

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1965/492

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3083J 053, lying and being in Land Lot 169 of the 11th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 1.44 acres, more or less, being Lot 53, Lucky Hollow Farms Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 48, page 115, described in Deed Book 1965, Page 492, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Caspian Trail.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 109

Map/Parcel Number: 3086G 005

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Roddy, Thomas S, Jr; 3086G 005/Lot 53 Mtn Creek Holloiw Ph 5

Current Property Owner: Roddy, Thomas S, Jr & Roddy, Sandra D

Reference Deed: 1805/223

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3086G 005, lying and being in Land Lot 182 of the 12th Land District, Section 2, Gilmer County Georgia, containing 1.10 acres, more or less, being Lot 53, Mountain Creek Hollow Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 34, Page 283, described in Deed Book 1805, Page 223, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as Mountain Creek Hollow Drive.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 110

Map/Parcel Number: 3088 008H

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Onyx Investment Services, LLC & Deb & Cheyenne LLC; 3088 008H

Current Property Owner: Deb & Cheyenne,LLC

Reference Deed: 1822/79; 2108/83

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3088 008H, lying and being in Land Lot 18 of the 10th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 14.25 acres, more or less, shown in Plat Book 16, Page 104, described in Deed Book 2108, Page 83, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Bushy Head Road.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 112

Map/Parcel Number: 3092B 065

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Scalabrino, Vito & Frances; 3092B 06 / Lot 272 Buckhorn PH 2

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1184/434

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3092B 065, lying and being in Land Lots 195, 196, 200, 201, 202 & 231 of the 10th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 272, Buckhorn Subdivision, Unit II, shown in Plat Book 11, page 97, described in Deed Book 1184, Page 434, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Seneca Drive.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 113

Map/Parcel Number: 3092D 038

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Hood Estate, William (aka William B Hood) & Lois (aka Lois L Hood); 3092D 038 / LT 414 PH 4 Buckhorn

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 133/395

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3092D 038, lying and being in Land Lots 195, 196, 201 & 202 of the 10th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.76 acre, more or less, being Lot 414, Buckhorn Subdivision, Unit IV, shown in Plat Book 11, Page 166, described in Deed Book 133, Page 395, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Chatawa Court.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 114

Map/Parcel Number: 3093D 012

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Parrott, Virgil E & Dorotha N; 3093D 012 / Lt 317 PH 3 Buckhorn

Current Property Owner: Parrott, Virgil E & Dorotha N as Co-Trustees of “The Virgil E Parrott Revocable Living Trust”

Reference Deed: 133/404;766/425

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3093D 012, lying and being in Land Lots 201, 232, & 233 of the 10th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 317, Buckhorn Subdivision, Unit III, shown in Plat Book 11, page 148, described in Deed Book 766, Page 425, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Pocaset Drive.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 115

Map/Parcel Number: 3093E 053

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks, Deborah & Derrell, Antonious; 3093E 053 / LT 572 PH 6 Buckhorn

Current Property Owner: Red Barrel Trust & Brooks, Deborah & Derrell, Antonious

Reference Deed: 352/321; 1929/150

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3093E 053, in Land Lots 231, 232, 237, and 238 of the 10th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot 572, Buckhorn Subdivision, Unit VI, shown in Plat Book 11, Page 234, described in Deed Book 1929, Page 150, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Cataula Court.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 117

Map/Parcel Number: 3101B 003

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Bramlett, Billy; 3101B 003 / Lts 2,16,17 STGL/PRCE LL 253,2

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1246/80

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3101B 003, lying and being in Land Lots 253 & 254 of the 12th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 4.60 acres, more or less, being Lots 2, 16, and 17, shown in Plat Book 46, Page 269, described in Deed Book 1246, Page 80, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Whitepen Road.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 118

Map/Parcel Number: 3107 020B

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Walker, Jeremy; 3107 020B

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1822/208

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3107 020B, lying and being in Land Lot 253 of the 7th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 7.00 acres, more or less, shown in Plat Book 42, Page 179, described in Deed Book 1822, Page 208, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on North Highway 515.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 119

Map/Parcel Number: 3109A 041

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Medicinal Properties, LLC; 3109A 041 / Lt A-1 Walnut Mtn

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1906/449

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3109A 041, lying and being in Land Lot 1 of the 6th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.49 acres, more or less, being Lot A-1, Laurel Ridge Section of Walnut Mountain Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 3, Page 234, described in Deed Book 1906, Page 449, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Laurel Ridge Drive.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 120

Map/Parcel Number: 3109G 089

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Mooney, Jonathan B; 3109G 089 / Lt M49 Walnut Mtn

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1372/153

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3109G 089, lying and being in Land Lots 36 & 37 of the 6th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, being Lot M-49, Walnut Mountain Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 4, page 221, described in Deed Book 1372, Page 153, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Sleepy Hollow Road.

Years Due: 2013-2019

File #: 122

Map/Parcel Number: 3130C 002

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Pentadoc Partners, LLC; 3130C 002; Lt 48 The Highlands Ph 2 North

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1515/246

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3130C 002, lying and being in Land Lots 44, 65 & 66 of the 5th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 3.0 acres, more or less, being Lot 48, Phase Two (North Park), The Highlands Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 36, Page 55, described in Deed Book 1515, Page 246, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on St Andrews Way.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 123

Map/Parcel Number: 3130C 016

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Pentadoc Partners, LLC; 3130C 016; Lt 62 The Highlands Ph 2 North

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1515/246

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3130C 016, lying and being in Land Lots 44, 65 & 66 of the 5th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 3.00 acres, more or less, being Lot 62, Phase Two (North Park), The Highlands Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 36, Page 55, described in Deed Book 1515, Page 246, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on St Andrews Way.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 124

Map/Parcel Number: 3130C 036

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Terry, Robyn L & Terry, Alan D; 3130C 036 / Lt 82 The Highlands Ph 2 North

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 902/489

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3130C 036, lying and being in Land Lot 66 of the 5th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 3.00 acres, more or less, being Lot 82, The Highlands Subdivision, Phase Two (North Park), shown in Plat Book 36, Page 55, described in Deed Book 902, Page 489, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Baltusrol Run.

Years Due: 2017-2019

File #: 126

Map/Parcel Number: 3130C 055

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Pentadoc Partners, LLC; 3130C 055; Lt 101 The Highlands Ph 2 North

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1515/246

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3130C 055, lying and being in Land Lots 44, 65 & 66 of the 5th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 3.00 acres, more or less, being Lot 101, The Highlands Subdivision, Phase Two (North Park), shown in Plat Book 36, Page 55, described in Deed Book 1515, Page 246, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Northland Trail.

Years Due: 2016-2019

File #: 128

Map/Parcel Number: 3140B 022

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Dupree, Mark Anthony; 3140B 022 / Lts 19 & Pt of Lt 20 Fowler S

Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa

Reference Deed: 1164/501

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3140B 022, lying and being in Land Lot 208 of the 6th Land District, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 4.83 acres, more or less, being a portion of Tracts 19 and 20, shown in Plat Book 25, Page 156 and described in Deed Book 1164, Page 501, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 525 Elford Road.

Years Due: 2018-2019

File #: 133

Map/Parcel Number: 3038D 029

Defendant(s) in FiFa: Frady Bunch LLC; 3038D 029 / LT 626 Eagle Mtn PH 8

Current Property Owner: Gilmer Mountain, LLC

Reference Deed: 1023/418; 2212/383

Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 3038D 029, lying and being in Land Lots 145, 180, 181, 314 & 316 of the 11th & 25th Land Districts, 2nd Section, Gilmer County, Georgia, containing 0.77 acre, more or less, being Lot 626, Eagle’s Mountain Resort Subdivision, Unit VIII, shown in Plat Book 12, Page 153, being part of the property described in Deed Book 2212, Page 383, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Mango Circle.

Years Due: 2013-2019