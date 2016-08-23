Huff-Mosley Memorial Stadium open for business

From left in front, Gilmer High interim principal Carla Endsley, board of education chairman Jim Parmer and superintendent Dr. Shanna Wilkes officially unveil newly-renovated Huff-Mosley Memorial Stadium with a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to last Friday’s game between Gilmer and Fannin. They were joined on Pettit Field by GHS senior football players, cheerleaders and band members, as well as board of education members and invited guests.