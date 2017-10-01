Work coming along on downtown playhouse

Above, Albert Blair and Ricky Harkins frame in what will eventually be rest rooms in the George Link Jr. Gilmer Arts Playhouse. Renovation of the over 70-year-old Dalton Street building purchased by Gilmer Arts in 2015 will continue through the new year. It is hoped that construction on the new performing arts venue will be finished by spring or early summer. 2nd picture, a section of the building that will be used for the playhouse’s theater and stage area begins to take shape.