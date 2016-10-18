Saying ‘thank you’ to businesses, public servants

From left, ETC employees Brandon Bennett, Craig North, Mitchell Pack and Adam Banks put together two of 500 barbecue plates at a thank-you luncheon held by the local communication services provider Tuesday, Oct. 11. The luncheon at the ETC Pavilion was open to employees of Gilmer businesses, organizations and municipalities with a special emphasis on showing appreciation to local first responders and public servants.

Second photo, ETC’s Dave Garner, right, hands complimentary gift bags to Gilmer County deputies Capt. Brian Crump and Lt. Josh Chancey.