Master Gardeners to host pumpkin decorating workshop

The Gilmer County Master Gardener Extension Volunteers are inviting the community to dive into the fall season with a make-and-take workshop.

The program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Gilmer County Library, and attendees will have the chance to decorate a pumpkin with succulent plants.

“The pumpkins are great fun to make and last for months,” noted Master Gardener Julie Keller. “We will have a large assortment of mosses and woodland treasures in addition to all the interesting succulents. We’ll have a variety of pumpkin colors that will make them appropriate throughout the holiday season.”

As volunteers with the University of Georgia Extension, the local Master Gardeners place a strong emphasis on education, but as group member Cindy Tesar observed, their make-and-take programs are also designed to be fun.

“Succulent care and propagation is the educational element ... The fun element is crafting the pumpkins using items in and around your yard or neighborhood,” she said. “We use acorns, nandina berries, holly berry, pine cone, moss, lichens, hardy and tender succulents. We will then walk each attendee through the process of creating their very own fall decoration or table centerpiece.”

“Participants will learn how to grow, care for and propagate succulent plants, which are an excellent choice for difficult planting situations,” observed Keller. “There will be handouts for succulent care and step-by-step pumpkin decorating.”

The presentation will also cover the differences between hardy and tender succulents.

“Please come prepared to have fun and get your hands a bit messy. This is a social event once we start creating our pumpkins. There will also be many Master Gardeners available to help if you have any questions,” said Tesar.

Light refreshments will be served.

Advanced registration is required, and a $20 material fee applies to cover the pumpkins, plants and other materials that will be provided on site. To register, pick up a form at the local farmers market, the Gilmer County Library on Calvin Jackson Drive by Mountain View Elementary or the Gilmer County Extension office on Progress Road in Ellijay. Forms are also available on the website gcmgvolunteers.wordpress.com.