K-9 Hella a ‘busy girl’ getting drugs off streets

A special officer with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office has been a busy girl lately. Hella, the department’s K-9 German shepherd, has been instrumental in helping get drugs off our streets.

Two recent incidents show just how effective she can be.

Cpl. Andy Page stopped a Ford Focus on Yukon Road for speeding Sunday, Oct. 16, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Page detected an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

As the driver, Mary Elizabeth Martin, 25, of 125 Jones St. in Blue Ridge, was questioned, a prescription pill bottle was located between the driver seat and door.

Martin stated the pill bottle contained antibiotics and gave the bottle to Page, who noticed multiple different pills in the bottle. Page then continued his investigation into the suspected drugs.

When asked if she had anything illegal on her person, Martin replied she had an Adderall pill and handed it to Page.

When asked to empty her pockets, deputies noticed Martin trying to hide a small clear plastic bag in her left hand. The bag was retrieved and contained suspected methamphetamine.

Martin was placed under arrest. Deputies also found two pills inside a Goody powder package that Martin gave them. The pills were identified by Martin as hydrocodone and ecstacy.

Page and K-9 Hella then conducted a search of the vehicle where they located suspected marijuana, digital scales and $445 in cash. The cash and vehicle were seized.

That same night, between 1:20-1:30 a.m., Deputy David Ridings and Sgt. Jeff Shelton stopped the driver of a Toyota on Penland Street because it was stopped in the roadway blocking traffic.

The driver, Scott Eskew, 36, of 105 Aaron Court in Ellijay, had a female passenger and Ridings noticed Eskew appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was trying to hide something.

Page and Hella were requested to come to the scene. Page asked for consent to search the Toyota but was denied. Page then had Hella conduct an open air search of Eskew’s vehicle and when she alerted of possible drugs, the Toyota was searched.

Page and Ridings found approximately 3 grams of blue meth that was dumped under the driver’s seat and between the driver’s seat and door.

They also found less than an ounce of marijuana in the vehicle.

Eskew was placed under arrest, and the female passenger, Dana Melissa Pace, 37, of 74 Clay Top Drive in Ellijay, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear in a Gilmer County court.