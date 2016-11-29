Faith, Hope and Charity Thanksgiving meal fed more than 500 people

Faith, Hope and Charity Recycle Store sponsored a county-wide Thanksgiving meal for everyone in the community Saturday, Nov. 19.

The meal was held at the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church.

A total of 550 people dined on a free and complete Thanksgiving meal. With probably the largest number of desserts ever available in one place, everyone was able to choose their favorite.

Carry-out meals were delivered to our first responders at the 911 Center, fire department, sheriff’s office and the East Ellijay Police Department. Members of the Ellijay Police Department came by and ate lunch at the fellowship hall.

The Faith, Hope and Charity staff, and all the members of the planning committee, would like to thank the volunteers who came to serve, those who donated turkeys and desserts and gave money.

More than 200 volunteers came out to greet, cook, serve and clean up after the meal.

We are already planning for next year and would like to expand the number of people who attend.

This meal is for everyone in the community, simply to bring the community together and enjoy fellowship and a good meal.

The date for next year’s Thanksgiving meal will be Nov. 18.

We chose a Saturday before Thanksgiving so it wouldn’t pose a conflict with family time together on Thanksgiving Day.