Craddock Center to spotlight folk artist

The Craddock Center is pleased to present A Gallery of Folk Art featuring renowned folk artist C.W. Conner. A Georgia native and Ellijay resident, Conner is a self-taught artist who has worked with painting, drawing and wood carving over decades. His work is displayed at the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State University and sold in galleries throughout the United States.

A Gallery of Folk Art will be presented for drop-in viewing at The Craddock Center Thursday, Sept. 29, from 1 – 5 p.m. and a final showing on Friday, Sept. 30, from 2 – 7 p.m.

Over a dozen works will be exhibited courtesy of C.W. Conner, private collectors who are friends of The Craddock Center and High Country Art & Antique.