A bridge, from Africa to Ellijay

Daraja Children’s Choir of Africa members stand in the shape of a cross while leading a worship service at Ellijay First Baptist Church Wednesday, Oct. 26. The choir is made up of kids age 9 to 13 from Uganda and is an outreach of nonprofit The 410 Bridge. Daraja means “bridge” in Swahili and reflects the group’s mission to connect the cultures of East Africa and America through worship and discipleship. “These 18 little disciples courageously and bravely left their families and friends to be a light for Jesus,” observed choir director Elisa Allred. The group is near the beginning of a six-month tour of the U.S. During their time in Ellijay, the kids stayed with local host families. To learn more, visit www.darajachoir.org.