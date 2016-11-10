Bigfoot confab

Above, Ginger Edwards, of Nashville, Tenn., gets her souvenir sasquatch footprint autographed by Bob Gimlin during a panel meet-and-greet session at the Expedition Bigfoot museum in Cherry Log Friday, Sept. 30. Gimlin, 85, is revered by “Bigfooters” for his association with the Patterson-Gimlin film. Shot in the Six Rivers National Forest of northern California in 1967, the footage captures what Gimlin and the late Roger Patterson purported to be a female sasquatch. “To this day, we still don’t have footage that comes close to what they got with a rented 16-mm camera. They were at the right place at the right time,” said Expedition Bigfoot’s David Bakara.