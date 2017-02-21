Big puppets make big splash

Alice, played by Holli Rubin, is rendered teeny tiny by the giant caterpillar, played by Jerry Bickel, during a production of Alice In Wonderland by the Bits N’ Pieces Puppet Theater at the Ellijay Elementary School Auditorium Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Tampa, Fla., children’s theater company uses levers and buttons inside the costumes to control the giant puppets, who were brought to the school by Gilmer Arts with funding from Ellijay nonprofit Faith, Hope and Charity, Inc. Students in second through fourth grades were treated to the interactive puppet show at two different showings last week.