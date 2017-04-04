Work of local artist Day to be shown at Gilmer Arts

Gilmer Arts B.E.S.T. Visual Arts Series (Bringing Ellijay Sensational Talent) announces its sixth exhibition in the series with the opening of “Where The Heart Is” Friday, April 14. This exhibit will feature the paintings of award-winning artist, Camille “Candy” Day.

Hosted by the Gilmer Arts Gallery, at 207 Dalton Street in downtown Ellijay, the exhibition will run through May 18.

Day maintains a gallery and studio space in The Art Center at the Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association in Blue Ridge, where she also teaches.

She earned the honor of signature member of the Women Painters of the Southeast and the Southeastern Pastel Society and is a member of Oil Painters of America, the American Impressionist Society and the Southern Appalachian Artist Guild, where she is a signature member and past president.

In 2015, Day served as the Women Painters of the Southeast Awards judge, as well as the juror for two other Georgia shows. She’s won numerous awards and her work, much of which is now in private collections, has been juried into many national and international shows.

The opening reception for “Where the Heart Is” will be held at the Gilmer Arts Gallery from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Featured at 4 p.m. will be noted area writer Lucy Harris with readings of her poems inspired by Day’s artwork and the song “Roundabout,” words and music by Harris and arranged and sung by Noah May.

For additional information, contact Gilmer Arts at 706-635-5605, or GilmerArts.org.