U.S. Marine Sgt. AJ LeCompte, pictured here at last Friday’s Veterans Day breakfast at Ellijay First United Methodist Church, can also be seen at local fairs and festivals selling raffle tickets to raise money for Toys for Tots. Last year, he said 1,196 Gilmer County children received toys and stocking stuffers.

Toys for Tots seeking volunteers

Tue, 11/14/2017 - 1:34pm Ellijay1
By: 
Mark Millican, News Editor

The Marines are looking for a few good toy wrappers.

That’s not “scuttlebutt” (rumor), said Sgt. AJ LeCompte during last week’s Veterans Day observances.

“We need volunteers now through Dec. 16 to gift wrap,” he said. “The days and times are Wednesday–Sunday from 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m.”

The Toys for Tots headquarters, where wrapping is taking place, is located at 763 S. Main St. across from The Hitching Post.

“Last year, we helped 1,196 kids, with each one getting four toys and five stocking stuffers,” LeCompte said. “We wrapped right at 5,000 toys, with a value of around $73,600.”

He added volunteers should call his voice mail line (706-636-2129) and leave a message if they want to wrap toys, and he will return the call to suggest an optimal time. Sometimes by the weekend, all the gifts will be wrapped for the families whose names have been turned in for the week, he explained.

For more information, go to the toysfortots.org website. Under Donate a Toy, click on the Georgia link and then to Gilmer County. Also, see ‘Marine Corps League North GA Detachment 1280’ on Facebook.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Times Courier for the complete story.

Times Courier

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 1076
Ellijay, GA. 30540

Phone: 706-635-4313
Fax: 706-635-7006