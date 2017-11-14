Toys for Tots seeking volunteers

The Marines are looking for a few good toy wrappers.

That’s not “scuttlebutt” (rumor), said Sgt. AJ LeCompte during last week’s Veterans Day observances.

“We need volunteers now through Dec. 16 to gift wrap,” he said. “The days and times are Wednesday–Sunday from 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m.”

The Toys for Tots headquarters, where wrapping is taking place, is located at 763 S. Main St. across from The Hitching Post.

“Last year, we helped 1,196 kids, with each one getting four toys and five stocking stuffers,” LeCompte said. “We wrapped right at 5,000 toys, with a value of around $73,600.”

He added volunteers should call his voice mail line (706-636-2129) and leave a message if they want to wrap toys, and he will return the call to suggest an optimal time. Sometimes by the weekend, all the gifts will be wrapped for the families whose names have been turned in for the week, he explained.

For more information, go to the toysfortots.org website. Under Donate a Toy, click on the Georgia link and then to Gilmer County. Also, see ‘Marine Corps League North GA Detachment 1280’ on Facebook.