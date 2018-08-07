  • Tanner Goode of Amicalola Falls State Park and Lodge
  • Leo Baker helps his grandson, Jackson Towns.
Snakes alive

Tue, 08/07/2018 - 2:32pm

Above, Tanner Goode of Amicalola Falls State Park and Lodge doesn’t have to convince Kellogg, a very accommodating corn snake, to pose for a photograph during an educational program at the Gilmer County Library Tuesday, July 31. The “reptile encounter,” at which Kellogg and two other live snakes were shown, concluded this year’s Summer Reading Program event series at the library. In the second photo, Leo Baker, right, helps his grandson, Jackson Towns, make his own take-home snake out of yarn and other craft material following the Amicalola Falls presentation.

