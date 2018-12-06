Magic maker

Atlanta magician Arthur Atsma has either a problem or a lucky streak with multiplying coins during a performance that kicked off the Gilmer County Library Summer Reading Program Thursday, June 7. Atsma, who’s spent the last 30 years cultivating his energetic brand of magic and sleight-of-hand antics, entertained a packed conference room of kids and parents at the free program. The library’s schedule of free educational programs will continue through the end of July.

