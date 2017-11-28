Eye-catching exhibition

The paper mache “Nightmare Bee,” made by 15-year-old Arielle Parland, and a foam replica of a phospholipid bilayer (the molecules that make a cell membrane) made by Dante Rowe, also 15, were two of the eye-catching creations on display at the Gilmer County Library’s first Collective Exhibition Nov. 9-16. The showcase event featured creative school and hobby projects on loan from local students and individuals. Nightmare Bee still lingers at the library, where it watches over customers from the lobby’s computer search desk.