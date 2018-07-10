Downtown discovery

Behind layers of Sheetrock and plaster, renovation workers uncovered part of an old restaurant menu still adhered to one of the retail space’s walls, seen above. Former Ellijay resident Debbie Green Silvers said that restaurant, Green’s Cafe, was run by her grandmother, Flora Green, and two of her aunts when she was a young girl. “My mother worked there when she and my dad first got married. That was 62 years ago. My grandfather was a taxi driver who worked out of there, as well. (One of my dad’s brothers) had a florist right next to the restaurant,” Silvers remembered.