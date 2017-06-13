‘Art of expression’ showcased at Garden Club flower show

The Garden Club of Ellijay will present a standard flower show Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, at the Gilmer County Library, located at 268 Calvin Jackson Dr. in Ellijay.

This year’s show is titled Architecture: The Art of Expression. The show is free and open to the public on Friday from 2 – 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In conjunction with this year’s show, prolific author and gardener, Laura C. Martin will speak on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., on “Taming the Natives: Gardening with Southern Wildflowers.” Martin is the author of 24 books, including Southern Gardens: A Gracious History and a Traveler’s Guide, Garden Flower Folklore, Wildflower Folklore, and Tea: The Drink that Changed the World. She has been lecturing and writing about nature, crafts and gardening for 30 years.

The flower show is divided into three categories and will be judged by a panel of judges according to the rules and regulations of the National Garden Clubs Inc., and The Garden Club of Georgia Inc.

In the design category, floral designs range from large to miniature with four designs in each of six sections, and entries are judged for ribbons to be awarded in each section.

Horticulture always interests the general public because of the opportunity to see and identify a large variety of plants in one space. Plants are labeled with both the scientific and common names and displayed in clear glass bottles and exhibited by class. Ribbons are also awarded here.

The Garden Club of Ellijay was founded in 1991 and presented its first flower show in 1999. In 2001, the first standard flower show was presented and the club began to be recognized for state, region and national awards.

Edna McClellan, chairman for the flower show for the last four years, recently announced that the club’s 2016 show was recognized at the National Garden Club Inc.’s annual convention with an award of excellence.

McClellan stated that the club’s members spend many hours in preparation for their annual show, and it is gratifying to be recognized at the national level.

She invites everyone to come out to see this year’s show.